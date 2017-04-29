Zacks: Brokerages Expect CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CPI Card Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). CPI Card Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CPI Card Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CPI Card Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 82,864 shares. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

