Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $7,246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,589 shares of company stock worth $9,391,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,523,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,386,000 after buying an additional 530,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,286,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,738,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,233,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 997,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after buying an additional 461,187 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) traded down 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 618,984 shares. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

