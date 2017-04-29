Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Pier 1 Imports posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pier 1 Imports.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

PIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) traded down 2.18% on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,931 shares. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,324,000 after buying an additional 840,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 199.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 2,152,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $19,158,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at $12,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

