Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). Nevro Corp reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro Corp will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Nevro Corp had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm earned $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 449,754 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,073,258.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,875.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $4,179,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,180 shares of company stock worth $12,730,657 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nevro Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro Corp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-nevro-corp-nvro-will-announce-earnings-of-0-26-per-share.html.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro Corp (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.