Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 318,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,205 shares. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $625.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.

