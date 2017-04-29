Zacks: Analysts Expect IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.85 Million

Brokerages expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will post sales of $230.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.3 million to $236 million. IBERIABANK Corp posted sales of $227.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will report full year sales of $230.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $957.35 million to $992.7 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBERIABANK Corp.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. IBERIABANK Corp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business earned $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. IBERIABANK Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on IBERIABANK Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on IBERIABANK Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 79.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

In other news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of IBERIABANK Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 64,282 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp during the third quarter valued at $3,292,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK Corp

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

