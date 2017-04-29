Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report sales of $179.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.4 million and the lowest is $176.93 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $179.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.72 million to $757.7 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $823.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $808.1 million to $862.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. GTT Communications had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company earned $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $193,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 430,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,891,012.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,180,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $872,950. Corporate insiders own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 243,272 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43 and a beta of 1.70. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

