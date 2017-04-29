$117.45 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $117.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.3 million and the lowest is $111.5 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $105.4 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.43 million to $482.8 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $498.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $483.44 million to $514 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company earned $105.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Blodnick sold 100,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,686,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Mcbride sold 5,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $201,978.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,198,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,834,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 556,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,393,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,819,000 after buying an additional 415,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 237.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 506,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) opened at 33.78 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided banking services from approximately 140 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

