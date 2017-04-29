Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Enphase Energy posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Enphase Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.30% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 220,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded down 2.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 252,864 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm’s market cap is $108.11 million.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

