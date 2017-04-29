Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post sales of $541.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.9 million and the lowest is $514.4 million. Briggs & Stratton Co. posted sales of $502.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will report full-year sales of $541.77 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.9 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Briggs & Stratton Co..

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Briggs & Stratton Co. had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $597 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 4,106 shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $102,239.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 4,110 shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $88,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at $396,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $683,276. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 59.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,019,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after buying an additional 222,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 116,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) opened at 24.99 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About Briggs & Stratton Co.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

