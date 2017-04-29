Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Given $33.58 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.58 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridge Bancorp an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) opened at 36.25 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $681.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business earned $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Thomas J. Tobin sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $245,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,147 shares in the company, valued at $647,303.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,869.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,896 shares of company stock valued at $427,560 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services).

