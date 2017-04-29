Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given Bodycote Plc an industry rank of 4 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Bodycote Plc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-bodycote-plc-byplf-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote Plc (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.