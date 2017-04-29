Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Zacks has also given Bodycote Plc an industry rank of 4 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Bodycote Plc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.26.
