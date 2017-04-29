Zacks: Analysts Set $22.50 Target Price for Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Azure Power Global an industry rank of 235 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) opened at 16.73 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The firm’s market cap is $381.41 million.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post ($0.85) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 303.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts.

