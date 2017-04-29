Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for AC Immune Ltd (ACIU)

Shares of AC Immune Ltd (NASDAQ:ACIU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AC Immune an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,460 shares. AC Immune has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s market capitalization is $543.61 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in AC Immune by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,344,000 after buying an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune Ltd is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

