Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday Inc (WDAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.43). Workday reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business earned $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.19 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Macquarie set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) traded up 0.18% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. 1,269,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Workday has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The firm’s market cap is $16.97 billion.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 909 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $72,974.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bozzini sold 3,381 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $271,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,597 shares of company stock worth $60,570,599. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,885,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Workday by 1,312.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 590,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after buying an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,736,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,032,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-analysts-expect-workday-inc-wday-will-post-earnings-of-0-34-per-share-updated.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.