Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.31. Vulcan Materials Company also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials Company.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Vulcan Materials Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business earned $873 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) traded down 0.56% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 1,262,961 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company by 20.7% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

