Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.64. SL Green Realty Corp reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. SL Green Realty Corp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

In related news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $10,560,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 288,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,323,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 157.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) traded down 0.97% during trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. 259,206 shares of the stock were exchanged. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $93.90 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.48%.

SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

