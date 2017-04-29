Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) traded down 1.02% on Monday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 475,521 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $985.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, major shareholder Robert Goldstein sold 6,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $138,172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie H. Daum acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,419 shares in the company, valued at $610,072.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

