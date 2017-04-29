Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

NERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $377,776.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at $353,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Beer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 251,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) remained flat at $7.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,686 shares. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s market capitalization is $255.82 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

