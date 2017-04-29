$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $9.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 169,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 431.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 96.0% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 41,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded up 0.34% on Wednesday, reaching $140.15. 937,564 shares of the company traded hands. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61.

About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

