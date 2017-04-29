Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. The company earned $300 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.01.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $346,793.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $139,793.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $9,623,408. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.91. 857,272 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company’s market capitalization is $15.54 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-analysts-expect-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-will-announce-earnings-of-0-31-per-share-updated.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.