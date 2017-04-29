Zacks: Analysts Expect African Barrick Gold Ltd (ABGLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect African Barrick Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:ABGLF) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for African Barrick Gold’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that African Barrick Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover African Barrick Gold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded African Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of African Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:ABGLF) remained flat at $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. African Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

