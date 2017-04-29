Zacks: Analysts Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.45%.

ADRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded up 6.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 756,785 shares. The company’s market cap is $639.18 million. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 27,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $309,548.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,518.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $85,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,546 shares of company stock worth $1,132,475. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

