Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business earned $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.35 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.99%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $152,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted A. Gardner sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $479,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,665 shares of company stock worth $2,955,328 over the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) traded down 1.52% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,152 shares. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.28.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

