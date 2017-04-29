Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.30). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($4.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.17. The firm earned $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.19% and a negative net margin of 1,072.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William Lis sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $243,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $40,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) traded up 2.81% on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 992,735 shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.15 billion.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients who have limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

