$308.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $308.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308 million to $310.02 million. Nice reported sales of $225.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $308.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nice from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) traded down 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,422 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.85. Nice has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 120.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nice by 848.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Nice by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 77,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

