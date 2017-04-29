Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners L.P..

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Monday. 374,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm’s market cap is $184.61 million. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 134.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

