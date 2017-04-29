$724.7 Million in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $724.7 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.2 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $734 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $724.7 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.9 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $889 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $636,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,396.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,086,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) traded down 1.41% on Wednesday, reaching $220.19. 542,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.25. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $165.27 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-analysts-anticipate-martin-marietta-materials-inc-mlm-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-740-3-million-updated.html.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.