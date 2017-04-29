Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Inovalon Holdings reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon Holdings.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Inovalon Holdings had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $96.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp downgraded Inovalon Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings by 111.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings by 94.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) traded down 2.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,153 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.14. Inovalon Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Inovalon Holdings Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

