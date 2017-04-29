Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.25). Fossil Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 205%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fossil Group.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $959 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOSL. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 910,238 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.59. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

