Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.7 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 12th.
On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
In related news, CEO E Hunter Harrison acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $15,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,610,365 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.
