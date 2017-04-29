Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.36 million. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.50 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.68.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded down 0.47% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,962 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s payout ratio is currently 404.26%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of The West increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 19.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 313,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

