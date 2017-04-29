Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (CTLT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other Catalent news, insider Sharon Johnson sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $265,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 73,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $2,112,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,579,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,024,000 after buying an additional 858,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,334,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,772,000 after buying an additional 734,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,231,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after buying an additional 1,476,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded down 0.78% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,761 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72. Catalent has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-analysts-anticipate-catalent-inc-ctlt-to-post-0-35-earnings-per-share.html.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.