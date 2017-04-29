Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $40,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,541 shares in the company, valued at $706,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $195,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $1,188,068 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) traded down 0.71% on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,710 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.40 billion. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

