YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,294,760 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 2,463,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
In related news, insider Darren Hawkins sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Robert Davidson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $49,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,100.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $418,573 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 3.33. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.97.
YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About YRC Worldwide
YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.
