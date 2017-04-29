York Water Co (YORW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm earned $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. York Water’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect York Water to post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.01 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) opened at 37.50 on Friday. York Water Co has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About York Water

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

