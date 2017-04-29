Yandex NV’s (YNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

YNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Yandex NV in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.72 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Yandex NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yandex NV in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 0.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 3,772,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter. Yandex NV had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV during the fourth quarter worth about $68,702,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV during the fourth quarter worth about $66,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV during the fourth quarter worth about $55,142,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yandex NV by 2,861.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,598,000 after buying an additional 1,900,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Yandex NV by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,985,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,628,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex NV

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

