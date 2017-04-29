Yandex NV (YNDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,783 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,653,541 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex NV by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Yandex NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Yandex NV by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 0.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,275 shares. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter. Yandex NV had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Yandex NV in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.72 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex NV in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Yandex NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Yandex NV in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Yandex NV Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

