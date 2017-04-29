Yahoo! (YHOO) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yahoo! earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the digital content provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 48.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Yahoo! has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.43 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yahoo! will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YHOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yahoo! (YHOO) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/yahoo-yhoo-receiving-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $44,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 576,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yahoo!

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.