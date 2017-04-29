Xencor Inc (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) opened at 25.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.21. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

In other Xencor news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 1,821 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,725 shares of company stock worth $435,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

