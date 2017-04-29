Xencor Inc (XNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) opened at 25.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.21. Xencor has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

In other news, VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,725 shares of company stock valued at $435,365 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xencor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

