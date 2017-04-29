XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 246 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) traded up 11.90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 102,559 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 3.42% of XCel Brands worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

