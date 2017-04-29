Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a $122.50 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% on Friday, hitting $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,802 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $127.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,493 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 364% compared to the average volume of 1,615 call options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-receives-market-perform-rating-from-wells-fargo-co.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other Wynn Resorts, Limited news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,262.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 354,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 453.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 62.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 19,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.