WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:wvfc) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.1247. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares. WVS Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.1452 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WVS Financial Corp. (wvfc) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/wvs-financial-corp-wvfc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-may-18th.html.

WVS Financial Corp. Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. is a bank holding company of West View Savings Bank. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured stock savings bank. The principal categories of loans in the Company’s portfolio are single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.