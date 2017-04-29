Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 30.39 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.10 billion.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm earned $193.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.59 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $587,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,171. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

