Seaport Global Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPX. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 4,647,521 shares of the company traded hands. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 178.46%. The firm had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,094,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after buying an additional 2,847,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WPX Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 538,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 665,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

