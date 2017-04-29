Wolseley plc (WOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,757.89 ($60.83).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($50.24) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($71.59) price target (up from GBX 5,000 ($63.92)) on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,975 ($63.60) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 4,650 ($59.45) to GBX 4,960 ($63.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 5,090 ($65.07) to GBX 5,195 ($66.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 4904.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 12.31 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,972.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,829.79. Wolseley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,285.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 36.67 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Wolseley plc

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

