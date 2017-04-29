Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company earned $261.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded down 1.73% on Friday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,588 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 price target on Wintrust Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial Corp from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.81 per share, with a total value of $37,497.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,073,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,191,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,718. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial Corp

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

