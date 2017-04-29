Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wintrust Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 65 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial Corp from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at 70.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $76.71.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial Corp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $261.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Wintrust Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,073,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,191,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Crist sold 23,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,621,569.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,627 shares of company stock worth $2,806,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

