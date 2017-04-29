William Lyon Homes (WLH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.39

Media coverage about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has trended negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. William Lyon Homes earned a coverage optimism score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) opened at 22.00 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm earned $473.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600,960 shares in the company, valued at $91,099,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

